Test gear facilitates fast, accurate interfaces for new USB 80 Gpbs equipment

A new set of USB 80Gbps solutions are said to maximize the performance of USB designs and ensure compliance with the specifications implemented by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) standard to deliver accuracy and high signal fidelity.

A wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, desktop computers, tablets, and digital cameras rely on next-generation high-speed digital standards. USB 80Gbps, a plug and play interface for inter-digital communication, provides significant advantages in bandwidth and data delivery. Products include:

D9050USBC USB 80Gbps Transmitter Test (Tx) Software that rapidly and easily tests, debugs, and characterizes complex USB4 designs

N5991U42A USB 80Gbps Receiver Compliance (Rx) Test Software automates complex stress signal calibration and receiver test procedures to ensure consistency and repeatability

N7019A USB Type-C Active Link Fixture, which provides access to all Type-C signals via a live link to debug or decode acquired signals

D9010USBP USB Protocol Trigger and Decode, in conjunction with Keysight’s N7019A USB Type-C Active Link Fixture, offers configurable protocol-level searches and software-based triggering to debug and decode USB low-speed and high-speed traffic

S96011B enhanced time-domain analysis with TDR and S94USBCB USB Type-C interconnects compliance test applications simplifies and automates the complex test and characterization process of USB Type-C interconnects compliance testing to support the USB4 / USB ecosystem

PathWave Advanced Design System, PathWave ADS, which includes the W3081E USB4 Version 2.0 IBIS-AMI model maker to facilitate the development of models for 80Gbps USB devices

In accordance with the USB standard and to ensure the interoperability of USB devices, Keysight offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-speed digital instrumentation including:

UXR real-time oscilloscope, providing accuracy in waveform representation across a wide frequency range

Highly integrated Bit Error Ratio Testers (BERTs), which identify errors introduced into the system when data is received – a critical capability in physical layer characterization, validation, and compliance testing

Vector Network Analyzers, which measure the amplitude and phase responses caused by a device, where the resulting transmission and reflection measurements, impedance, and s-parameters are then used for compliance tests and characterization

John Koeter, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for the Solutions Group at Synopsys, said: “USB4 is the ubiquitous standard for secure, seamless connectivity of high-definition displays and high-throughput peripherals requiring speeds of up to 80Gbps. Synopsys USB controller, PHY and verification IP solutions leverage Keysight’s design and validation technologies to ensure robustness and compliance of the IP at maximum speeds, enabling designers to quickly deliver interoperable products with less risk.”

Joachim Peerlings, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Network and Data Center Solutions Group, said: “With the proliferation of 5G and billions of connected devices, data center operators and device makers need ways to ensure data throughput demands meet cost, performance, and power targets. We’re proud to enable faster and risk-free interoperability and compliance of devices using high-speed interfaces like USB 80Gbps”.