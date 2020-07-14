Test setup certifies charging interfaces for EVs, EV supply equipment

The Scienlab Charging Discovery System (CDS) portfolio now includes two new test and certification solutions for charging interfaces within an electric vehicle (EV) or electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). The first is used for high-power charging and the second is an EMC optimized version used during ac or dc charging.

EMC standards, as well as standards for high-power charging, continue to evolve fast. Project managers and test engineers are struggling to keep pace with these evolving (and dissimilar) standards for charging in e-mobility. Currently, these individuals are manually modifying their test approach to suit each standard.

Keysight’s Scienlab innovative solutions enable customers to automate tests to improve productivity while reducing test time and costs. Due to its special EMC shielded design and built-in, low-noise components, the emission of Keysight’s Scienlab CDS optimized for EMC is reduced to a minimum level. This enables EMC testing of EVs and EVSEs under real charging conditions without test environment interference.

Furthermore, Keysight’s Scienlab EMC CDS, which is used inside an anechoic chamber for conducted or radiated immunity and emission tests, is immune to external electromagnetic fields and can be placed close to the specimen during immunity tests. This helps ensure precise and undistorted measurements.

The Keysight Scienlab CDS portfolio, the only fully modular test systems that allow testing of EV and EVSE during high-power charging enables customers to perform the necessary tests for interoperability according to worldwide charging standards, which reduces their time to market and sets a benchmark for quality.

Keysight’s Scienlab Charging Discovery System portfolio offers charging station, car manufacturers, and test facilities with the following key features which:

Address all charging standards

Cover communication and power flow testing with a modular and flexible system architecture

Provide automated test cases

Offer full compatibility with all Scienlab ac and dc Power Sources from Keysight

Ensure ease-of-use with intuitive control software

In 2016, Keysight’s Scienlab group, prior to being acquired by Keysight, joined the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN), an association of industry experts across the automotive ecosystem, to support the establishment of a global standard for electric vehicle charging. Keysight is also a member of another major EV charging standard, the CHAdeMO association. Keysight’s CDS portfolio covers all existing worldwide charging standards and uses a modular design that allows users to verify the charging interoperability between any EV and any EVSE.