Test software quickly debugs/characterizes multi-gigabit automotive Ethernet designs

The Advanced Automotive Ethernet software portfolio helps automotive industry engineers, designers and manufacturers develop high-quality, high-performance products that improve safety in driving conditions and enable emerging advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Next-generation ADAS systems need camera and radar systems that deliver high resolution. This requires increased data rates and high bandwidth networking. Automotive Ethernet enables faster data communication to meet the demands of today’s vehicles and the connected vehicles of the future. Keysight is launching three new software additions for 1G and multigigabit data rates that enable Tier 1, OEM, chipset vendors and other automotive suppliers, to quickly validate and debug automotive Ethernet devices, ensuring faster time-to-market and achieving IEEE and OPEN Alliance compliance. However, higher speeds can result in data loss, interference and greater risk of missed or incorrect packets of information.

To address this growing challenge, Keysight has developed an automotive Ethernet transmit and channel test software solution for IEEE 802.3ch 2.5/5/10Gbps to quickly test, debug and easily characterize complex multi-gigabit automotive Ethernet designs.

Keysight’s automotive Ethernet solutions provide the hardware, software, cables, and accessories needed for compliance testing. It is built on functional and multipurpose hardware – trusted and repeatable measurement results from Keysight’s popular Infiniium UXR-Series Real-Time and MXR-Series Real-Time oscilloscope families, as well as Keysight E5080B ENA Vector Network Analyzer, Keysight PXI Vector Network Analyzers, or Keysight Streamline Series USB Vector Network Analyzers. These instruments are also invaluable tools in the lab for design verification and validation beyond automotive Ethernet.

Keysight’s new automotive Ethernet software offers the following key features and customer benefits:

Greater confidence with a device that is compliant to any standards: 6 standards for Transmitter, 2 standards for Receiver and 6 for Link segment.

Includes all relevant hardware, software and accessories into one model number, saving time and money with only one compliance application to buy and use.

Creates a test plan and automatically sets up the instrumentation for each measurement, applying the limit lines.

Automated reporting in a comprehensive HTML or PDF format with margin analysis.

Automated setups ensure result repeatability and enable teams to run tests without becoming experts in the required procedures.

Accurate and repeatable results with Keysight instrumentation and specific automotive Ethernet fixtures and adapter boards.

Enables protocol decoding for 1000BASE-T1 PHYs that quickly troubleshoots automotive Ethernet protocol problems back to its timing or signal integrity root cause.

“At Keysight, we recognize that it is critical to address the growing market demands for high-speed digital interfaces within the Automotive market,” said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. “The new solutions announced here represent yet another way that Keysight is supporting the evolution and standardization of technologies for our automotive customers.”

One example is that, before release, the solution has been successfully verified on Broadcom’s BCM8989x, the industry’s first automotive IEEE802.3ch multigigabit PHY device. In addition, MegaChips corporation used the transmit compliance software to validate its design.

“IEEE 802.3ch is an important data rate for us and our customers, we needed a way to validate our design interpretations of the specification,” said Taiji Kondo, general manager of MegaChips Highspeed Wired Communication Div. Analog Dev. Dept. “Keysight’s automotive Ethernet transmitter software enables us to deliver a new chipset to our customers with confidence.”