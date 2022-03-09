Keysight to begin development of THz technology for 6G

Keysight Technologies, Inc. has been granted the first Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Spectrum Horizons Experimental license for developing 6G technology in sub-Terahertz (THz) frequency bands, between 95 gigahertz (GHz) and 3 THz.

The FCC license enables Keysight to develop cutting-edge technology used by researchers in academia and the industry to accelerate innovations that support data-intensive high-bandwidth applications, imaging, and sensing. Keysight is also the first company to be granted FCC licenses above 246 GHz and 275.5 GHz. Access to large swaths of contiguous spectrum in sub-THz frequencies allows 6G innovators to realize high data throughput speeds of 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) up to 1 terabit per second (Tbps), as well as ultra-low latencies across short distances.

Keysight applied for the FCC licenses to promote 6G technology development while also ensuring no harmful interference to existing authorized users. The multiple FCC license grants follow Keysight’s active participation in driving U.S. spectrum policy in consortia such as the mmWave Coalition, in which Keysight is a founding member. The mmWave Coalition is a group of innovative companies united in removing regulatory barriers to technologies and using frequencies ranging from 95 GHz to 450 GHz.