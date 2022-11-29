SMT “auto” blade fuse holders feature low insertion force

A full line of fuse clips and holders from Keyelco now includes low insertion force, reliable and compact automotive blade fuse holders for Maxi style automotive blade fuses.

Manufactured to ensure secured positioning during soldering, these holders support Voltage up to 500 Vac and 40 A of current, as well as fully insulated clips to protect fuses and reduce assembly time. Insulators are made of PA9T Black Nylon with Tin Nickel-Plated Copper contacts to withstand shock and vibration.

These new holders are available in Surface Mount (SMT), Cat. No 3582 and Thru-Hole (THM), Cat. No. 3581 styles to accommodate MAXI 299, MAX, APX or equivalent fuses in a variety of design applications.

Keystone manufactures a broad selection of fuse clips and holders for a variety of fuse sizes and styles as part of its large family of interconnect components and hardware. The company’s capabilities also include Stamping, Machining, Assembly, CNC and Injection Molding services. Application and Engineering team assistance is available for product modifications and special designs. ISO-9001:2015 certified and RoHS compliant, company headquarters are in the USA with offices in Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia.