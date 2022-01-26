UL-recognized fuse clips for cylindrical glass fuses

UL-recognized Fuse Clips have end stops to ensure safety and design integrity. Available for use with 1AG thru 8AG-sized Cylindrical Glass Fuses, these low profile, space saving Fuse Clips can accommodate any product design requiring UL components, including the use of Solar Protection Fuses (SPF). Clips are suitable for applications from 6 to 30 A in a variety of environments.

These fuse clips are manufactured from Brass with tin or nickel-plate to ensure low contact resistance, and ease of use on PCBs. Designed to mount easily and retain a stable position during wave soldering, UL Recognized clips are available in “Snap-in” and “Press-in” Thru-Hole mounting configurations as well as rivet and surface-mounting styles.

Keystone manufactures a broad selection of fuse clips and holders for a variety of fuse sizes and styles as part of its large family of interconnect components and hardware. Keystone’s capabilities include stamping, machining, assembly, CNC and injection molding services. Application and Engineering team assistance is available for product modifications and special designs. Keystone is ISO-9001:2015 certified and RoHS compliant with headquarters in the USA and offices in Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Keystone Electronics Corp., 55 South Denton Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040, (800) 221-5510 or (516) 328-7500, Fax: (516) 328-1080, E-mail: kec@keyelco.com, www.keyelco.com