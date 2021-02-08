High-current true 0-Ω SMT jumpers

A new series of “true” 0=-Ω high-current SMT jumpers designed to replace “Zero” ohm resistors are the latest connectivity devices available from Keystone Electronics Corp.

Quick and easy set-up, these Jumpers are uniquely suited as true zero-ohm resistor

replacements without the need to change board designs or layouts. Four resistor chip sizes are offered to simplify designs and footprint template compatibility: 0402 chip size, Cat. # 5112; 0603 chip size, Cat. #5110; 0805 chip size, Cat. #5106 and 1206 chip size, Cat. #5108.

Manufactured from copper with silver plating, these jumpers provide a low impedance and circuit linkage with an identical footprint as a zero-ohm resistor. Candidates for high-density, high current PCB applications, these jumpers are supplied on tape and reel per ANSI/EIA-481 standards for compatibility with most vacuum and mechanical pick and place assembly systems. Delivery is from stock via the company’s global distribution network.

Application and Engineering team assistance is available for product modifications and special designs.