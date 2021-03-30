Low-profile PCB holders work with 20700, 21700 lithium-ion batteries

A new series of low profile, SMT and THM battery holders for 20700 and 21700 lithium-ion batteries help meet increased demands for higher energy, light weight, rechargeable batteries for new generations of electronic products. Ruggedly built and durable, these compact holders feature low profile, heat-resistant UL 94 V-0 rated Nylon housings with stainless steel contacts that are tin-nickel plated. These new holders are suited for use in high-energy portable medical devices, smokeless vaporizers, consumer and industrial electronic products.

Versatile design accommodates lead-free solder and traditional reflow processes. The holders will accept 20700 or 21700 batteries from all major manufacturers. Available in single and dual cell configurations for both THM and SMT

applications, these holders are marked to show polarity to ensure correct battery installation, and they are designed so that battery installation and/or removal does not require tools. Availability is from stock through Keystone’s global distribution network.

A major manufacturer of SMT and THM quality electronic products, Keystone supplies battery and coin cell holders, clips, straps and retainers for a broad range of battery chemistries and sizes along with an extensive variety of electronic components and hardware. Keystone’s capabilities include Stamping, Machining, Assembly, CNC and Injection Molding services.

Application and Engineering team assistance is available for product modifications and special designs.

Keystone Electronics Corp., 55 South Denton Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040; Tel: (800) 221-5510 or (516) 328-7500; Fax: (516) 328-1080; E-mail: kec@keyelco.com; website: www.keyelco.com