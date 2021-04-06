Multi-use, snap-on connector straps come in 9-V style

New, Insulated, Snap-On Connector Straps, pre-wired for simplified connectivity applications, are now available from Keystone Electronics Corp. Keystone’s new male and female Snap-On connector straps (9-V style) can be used as traditional male and female connections for 9 Volt battery design applications. In addition to 9-V battery use, these contact straps can be used for snap on/snap off connectivity applications in equipment, devices and automotive environments.

These connectors allow for easy and secure connectivity of devices. Supplied with an insulated vinyl covered base to reduce short circuit and contact tampering potential. Both male stud connector (Cat. # 268) and female socket connector (Cat. # 260) feature Brass, Nickel Plated contacts for a reliable, low contact resistance battery connection. Rated for up to 2 A, 120 Vac. Connectors are each supplied with a 6-in-long #26 AWG wire. Wire ends come stripped and tinned for simplified installation.

A major manufacturer of SMT and THM battery hardware, Keystone supplies battery and coin cell holders, clips, straps and retainers in a broad range of sizes and types along with an extensive array of electronic interconnects and hardware. In addition, application engineering services are provided to meet special product modifications or custom designs with active Stamping, Machining, Assembly, CNC and Molding support.

Keystone Electronics, 55 S.Denton Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY 11040, (800) 221-5510 or (516) 328-7500; fax (516) 328-1080; Email: kec@keyelco.com, www.keyelco.com.