Kilohertz-range crystals come in surface-mount packages

Epson’s MC-306 will become obsolete in 2021 and Suntsu has a replacement solution: the SWS834. The SWS834 is an equivalent product to Epson’s. Featuring 32.768kHz, and the same dimension and electrical parameters as the MC-306, the SWS834 is an easy drop-in replacement. Even better, Suntsu can provide short lead times and competitive prices.

Key features include Frequency of 32.768kHz; Package size of 8.0×3.8mm; Frequency tolerance of ±10ppm or ±20ppm; Equivalent series resistance of 50kΩ; Operating temperature range from -40°C to 85°C.

SWS834 Series Applications include: Real Time Clocks; Measurement Instruments; Wireless Applications.