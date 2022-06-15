High-capacity 512-GB microSD memory cards optimized for continuous 4K video recording

A high-capacity 512-gigabyte (GB) product has been added to the lineup of EXCERIA HIGH ENDURANCE microSD memory cards. The new 512GB product delivers sufficient performance and endurance in continuous high-resolution 4K video recordings of dashboard and surveillance cameras.

As the evolution of dashboard cameras continues, with new features such as high-resolution recordings, multiple cameras and parking surveillance being added, the amount of recorded data is steadily increasing. The new KIOXIA 512GB EXCERIA HIGH ENDURANCE microSDXC UHS-I memory card is designed for the extended recording time required by dashboard cameras, and is capable of up to 17,000 hours of cumulative use and up to 10 hours and 29 minutes2 of continuous 4K video (3840×2160 pixels, 100 megabits per second) recording. With a read speed of up to 100 megabytes per second (MB/s)3 and write speed of up to 85 MB/s3, the new 512GB card supports the UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)4 specifications, making it suitable for 4K video recording.

“Our new memory cards deliver the durable, high performance, reliable storage needed by applications that record continuously in various environments,” noted Brian Kumagai, director of business development for KIOXIA America, Inc. “With the EXCERIA HIGH ENDURANCE microSD lineup, critical high-resolution video footage is seamlessly captured and preserved.”

