Kit speeds IoT-based asset-tracking via sensor networks

TT Electronics announced the launch of ‘IOT OUT OF THE BOX’, a new asset monitoring platform kit built in collaboration with Wittra Sweden AB, a developer of asset monitoring and positioning for the Internet of Things (IoT).

IOT OUT OF THE BOX by Wittra, powered by TT Electronics, brings together the expert engineering, design and manufacturing skills of TT Electronics and the intelligent software capabilities from Wittra, delivering a plug-and-play solution for the industrial IoT mass market. The ruggedized kit, which is developed with patented solutions for tracking location over the sub GHz frequency that allows for extended indoor and outdoor range, enables users to connect, sense and locate their assets in the toughest environments such as heavy industrial sites and areas of weak connectivity. With pre-certified hardware, the kit is secure and ready for field deployment.”

IOT OUT OF THE BOX includes a cloud Gateway with cabled ethernet or Wi-Fi connectivity, IP67 sensor tags, mesh router and rechargeable long-life tag battery. Delivered with a cloud-based API, assets—such as industrial equipment, tools, vehicles and medical devices—can be tracked to provide real-time data on asset location, movement, usage, temperature and more.