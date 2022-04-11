Kyocera AVX expands wire-to-board connector product line

Kyocera expanded its line of wire-to-board connectors with the release of the new UL-approved 9296-400 Series 4mm-pitch horizontal poke-home connectors.

The new 9296-400 Series connectors are designed to enable the quick, easy, cost-effective, and reliable board termination of discrete 18–26AWG solid or stranded wires or 1mm-diameter jumper pins in a broad range of industrial and commercial applications. The series has a compact, high-temperature, and halogen-free SMT package with the industry’s lowest height profile for 18–26AWG wire and a UL94 V-0 flammability rating. It is available with up to six proven-robust, 2.5mm, tin-plated, dual-beam phosphor bronze contacts on a 4mm pitch and with UL94 V-0 glass-filled nylon housings in eight different colors. It is also available with an optional visibility window to enable the visual verification of full wire insertion and with optional pass-through holes instead of wire stops to enable mating with KYOCERA AVX’s 10-9296 Series 1mm-diameter jumper pins