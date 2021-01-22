Lab on the Cloud lets designers configure evaluation boards remotely

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced its new “Lab on the Cloud” environment where Renesas solutions, including popular evaluation boards, winning combinations, and software, are hosted in a remote lab that customers can access and test online. The Lab on the Cloud is accessible at www.renesas.com/labonthecloud

The Lab on the Cloud provides users with quick access to Renesas solutions before they receive a physical board or start a design. Boards are configured in a remote lab connected to the cloud and users access the boards through an intuitive GUI. Live video of each board allows users to test, monitor, and measure results instantly. The Lab on the Cloud environment utilizes a platform developed by Tenxer Technologies<http://www.tenxertech.com>, and provides 24/7 access to, along with online support for, Renesas solutions.

Renesas is initially providing access to 9 popular evaluation boards in the Lab on the Cloud environment, with more becoming available in the coming months.