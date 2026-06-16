Lamb wave oscillators improve stability across wide temperatures

Q Tech Corporation has announced the QT25HF Lamb Wave Oscillator and QT25VHF Voltage Controlled Lamb Wave Oscillator for RF applications from 400MHz to 1.3GHz, with phase noise down to -168 dBc/Hz and calculated integrated RMS jitter of 8.08 femtoseconds at 500 MHz. Designed for aerospace, defense and industrial systems, the devices provide frequency stability of up to ±50ppm over -55°C to +125°C and as tight as ±20ppm over −20°C to +70°C, giving engineers a compact drop-in option with tighter temperature stability than typical SAW-based solutions.