Large-format holographic touch screens target industrial apps

Holo Industries LLC has expanded its line of Holographic TouchTM solutions to include large-format, contactless holographic systems for machines, factories, and other rugged industrial applications. The holographic image is clear and precise, and Holo’s user interface (UI), is accurate and responsive, providing zero latency with an impressive 50 millisecond response time, even when the operator is wearing gloves. Additionally, since all interactions occur in mid-air, there is never any residual grease, grime clean-up on touchscreens, keyboards, or other control surfaces.

Larger available plate sizes measure 310mm (12.2” x 12.2”), 420mm (16.5 x 16.5”), and 630mm (24.8” x 24.8”). The increased sizes are made possible by glass holographic plates from ASKA3D , a division of Japanese technology firm Asukanet Co., Ltd., and distributed by Holo Industries LLC worldwide. The precision glass plates are 5.6mm (0.22”) thick and consist of strategically positioned vertical mirrors, hundreds of microns wide and manufactured in Japan using ASKA3D’s patented process. The holographic plates, combined with sensors and Holo Industries’ proprietary software and hardware components, comprise Holographic Touch, a disruptive new technology that allows users to safely touch, pinch, scroll, or spin any image effortlessly in mid-air.

In addition to the larger product lines, Holo Industries is also designing Holographic Touch products in small form-factors for 50mm (2” x 2”) doorbells, kitchen and lavatory applications; 100mm (4” x 4”) entry systems and keypads. Holo Industries’ products are available as: Modular Systems; Demos & Prototypes; Integrated Solutions; Plastic or glass holographic plates;

Holo industries and Holographic Touch can be experienced at HX: The Hotel Experience in New York in November, Self-Service Innovation Summit in Florida in December, and CES in Las Vegas in January.