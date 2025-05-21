Laser driver features 3 V to 24 V supply range with 10+ MHz pulse repetition frequency

Silanna Semiconductor has launched the FirePower series of laser driver ICs that significantly reduce the size and increase the peak power of LiDAR applications.

FirePower Laser Driver ICs are the first to combine charging and firing on a single chip. This enables a significant reduction in size and losses, as well as the removal of several components from the PCB to reduce the component count and BOM cost.

The integration also creates the ability to develop high-performance laser-based applications that deliver unmatched pulse power and precision. For example, using the IC enables a 400 W quad EEL (Edge-Emitting Laser) module to shrink from 400 mm2 to 80 mm2 (an 80% improvement), while enabling a 73% improvement in V IN -to-laser efficiency.

2 IC with a sub-2 ns FWHM laser pulse and dual drive for peak-power outputs of up to 1000 W. The first product to be launched in the FirePower family is the SL2001 , a 14-pin 3.5 mmIC with a sub-2 ns FWHM laser pulse and dual drive for peak-power outputs of up to 1000 W.

The device has high charging efficiency and operates from a supply range of 3 V to 24 V to fire either EEL diodes or VCSELs (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) with a pulse repetition frequency of over 10 MHz.

The SL2001 also has a differential Laser Fire output indication with a sub-0.1 ns Peak-to-Peak jitter. Built-in laser output power sensing and control enable the SL2001 to meet eye-safety requirements. The device also uniquely implements programmability via an I2C interface and multi-time-programmable ROM, removing the need for an on-PCB MCU. The SL2001 can track and respond to both input voltage and resonant capacitor voltage.

The IC is targeted at LiDAR and other time-of-flight sensing systems used in industrial manufacturing and automotive systems.

