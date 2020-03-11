Laser ICs target datacenter apps with 50G/100G PAM4 modulation

Lumentum Holdings Inc. announced it has introduced three new high-speed datacom laser chips, broadening its portfolio to enable the growth of future hyperscale data centers and 5G wireless applications.

Lumentum is a first-to-market and first-to-scale provider of high-performance externally modulated lasers (EMLs) for 100G PAM4 applications, enabling data centers to increase their bit rate and lower their overall power consumption. Lumentum’s 50G PAM4 vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) provide high performance with breakthrough customer value and production capacity. Additionally, Lumentum’s newly developed 50G PAM4 directly modulated lasers (DMLs) enable customers to lower their overall cost by offering the equivalent performance of an EML for 50G and 200G applications in a simpler and lower cost DML format.

Lumentum PAM4-optimized 53 Gbaud EMLs enable full C-temp transceiver designs without using a TE cooler. As a long-standing leader with expertise in complex EML technology, Lumentum has developed an industry-first uncooled, self-hermetic EML. Available to sample in Q3 2020, this laser chip will lead the transition in data center infrastructure from 100G to 400G by enabling a wide-temperature range and high-performance 2 km PAM4 modules.

Enabled by its advanced 6-inch GaAs wafer foundry and its experience producing high-reliability 3D sensing VCSELs at high-volume, the Lumentum 50G (28 Gbaud) VCSEL provides unprecedented uniformity at scale. In addition, the VCSEL is suitable for non-hermetic applications from 0ºC to 80ºC, delivers extremely high yields, and is RoHS10 and Telcordia GR-468 compliant. This solution will be available to customers in Q2 2020.

Lumentum DMLs use a sophisticated cavity design to operate over wide and demanding temperature ranges. Offering higher-bandwidth, the 50G PAM4 (28 Gbaud) DMLs provide the equivalent performance of an EML, but in a smaller and more cost-effective footprint. This product is now available for sampling.