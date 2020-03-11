Laser ICs target datacenter apps with 50G/100G PAM4 modulation

Lumentum Holdings Inc. announced it has introduced three new high-speed datacom laser chips, broadening its portfolio to enable the growth of future hyperscale data centers and 5G wireless applications.
Lumentum is a first-to-market and first-to-scale provider of high-performance externally modulated lasers (EMLs) for 100G PAM4 applications, enabling data centers to increase their bit rate and lower their overall power consumption. Lumentum’s 50G PAM4 vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) provide high performance with breakthrough customer value and production capacity. Additionally,
Lumentum PAM4-optimized 53 Gbaud EMLs enable full C-temp transceiver designs without using a TE cooler. As a long-standing leader with expertise in complex EML technology, Lumentum has developed an industry-first uncooled, self-hermetic EML. Available to sample in Q3 2020, this laser chip will lead the transition in data center infrastructure from 100G to 400G by enabling a wide-temperature range and high-performance 2 km PAM4 modules.
Enabled by its advanced 6-inch GaAs wafer foundry and its
Lumentum DMLs use a sophisticated cavity design to operate over wide and demanding temperature ranges. Offering higher-bandwidth, the 50G PAM4 (28 Gbaud) DMLs provide the equivalent performance of an EML, but in a smaller and more cost-effective footprint. This product is now available for sampling.