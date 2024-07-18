Latest SiC MOSFETs offer improved performance at lower cost per kW

onsemi has introduced its latest generation silicon carbide technology platform, EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs, to address the growing demand for electrification and renewable energy resources. The company plans to release multiple additional generations through 2030 to support global climate goals and the transition to electrification.

The EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs are designed to improve performance and reliability in next-generation electrical systems at a lower cost per kW. These MOSFETs operate at higher switching frequencies and voltages while reducing power conversion losses. They are suitable for various automotive and industrial applications, including electric vehicle powertrains, DC fast chargers, solar inverters, and energy storage solutions. They can also support the transition to more efficient, higher-power data centers to meet increasing energy demands for sustainable artificial intelligence.

The new platform reduces both conduction and switching losses on the planar architecture. Compared to previous generations, it can reduce conduction losses by 30% and turn-off losses by up to 50%. The EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs offer low specific on-resistance with short circuit capability, which is essential for the traction inverter market. When packaged in onsemi’s discrete and power modules, the 1200V M3e die delivers more phase current than previous technology, resulting in increased output power in the same traction inverter housing. Alternatively, a fixed power level can be designed with less SiC content, reducing costs and enabling smaller, lighter, and more reliable systems.

onsemi provides a portfolio of intelligent power technologies to pair with the EliteSiC M3e platform, including gate drivers, DC-DC converters, and e-Fuses. This combination of optimized, co-engineered power switches, drivers, and controllers enables advanced features via integration, potentially lowering overall system costs.

The company is focusing on innovation across its silicon carbide roadmap, including die architectures and packaging techniques, to address the industry demand for increased power density. Future generations of silicon carbide will optimize cell structures to push more current through a smaller area, increasing power density. This approach aims to maximize performance and reduce package size when combined with advanced packaging techniques.

The EliteSiC M3e MOSFET in the industry-standard TO-247-4L package is now available for sampling.