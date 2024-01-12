LCD bias power ICs extend battery life and video display lifetime

Nexperia introduced a new series of space-saving, high-efficiency, dual-output LCD bias power supplies. These devices have been designed to extend the lifetime of thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels used in various applications including smartphones, tablets, virtual reality (VR) headsets, and LCD modules.

The NEX10000 is an 80 mA dual output LCD bias power supply while the NEX10001 can deliver up to 220 mA of output current. Both devices feature I²C programmable asymmetric voltage outputs. The devices are internally compensated and require only a single inductor for both outputs, allowing for a small bill-of-material and PCB area. To minimize the amount of board area required in space-constrained applications, the NEX10000/1 is provided in a wafer-level chip scale package (WLCSP) with 15 bumps and a 1.16 × 1.96 × 0.62 mm form factor, which is even smaller than standard wafer level packages.

To address low power considerations in TFT-LCD applications that require longer battery life, the NEX10000/1 has an internal boost converter which, depending on the load current, can operate either in continuous conduction mode (CCM) or pulse frequency modulation mode (PFM) to provide the highest level of efficiency. This reduces device current consumption which helps to extend the life of single-cell Li-ion, Ni-Li, and Li-polymer batteries from which they can operate. Both devices have an input voltage range of 2.7 V to 5 V and notably offer excellent line and load transient responses. These features reduce the amount of output ripple to provide more stable images which can help to extend the operating lifetime of an LCD display.