LCD controllers handle resolutions from VGA to 4k UHD with 10-bit color

DATA MODUL Inc. offers with its eMotion product line state-of-the-art LCD controller boards, which are specially tailored to the high-performance requirements of industrial customers. All boards are developed by Data Modul’s in-house R&D department and manufactured in Germany, offering the highest quality, product stability, and long-term availability.

Thanks to its wide selection, the eMotion family offers boards for a variety of applications. The range of products stretches from boards for standard TFTs with single/dual-channel LVDS interface and up to 1920×1200 pixels to boards for TFTs with quad-channel LVDS, eDP ( up to 8 lanes ), VbyOne ( 8 lanes ) with a resolution of up to 3840 x 2160. Multiple video inputs can be supported, like DisplayPort, VGA(RGB), DVI, HDMI, CVBS/YC. Other special features that can be integrated are DDC/CI support, OSD through RS232, PIP, PBP or FRC, ambient light sensors and proximity sensors, daisy Chain function for video wall applications allowing monitor makers to create sophisticated products.

Data Modul programs and optimizes its eMotion boards to match specific sizes and resolutions of LCD displays. The series supports all key LCD lines from DATA MODULs partners such as AUO, Innolux, or KOE and every board solution comes configured as a complete LCD controller board kit including LCD cable, LED driver, and cable as well as along with an OSD Board. Therefore, and due to its wide range of sizes and functions, Data Modul offers the right solution for every display controller need.