LCDs incorporate selective dimming, backlighting

Data Modul announces the launch of its new LCD display series featuring an innovative full-area local dimming (FALD) backlighting solution. The backlight incorporates a dense array of LED zones which can be individually and dynamically controlled in harmony with the display content.

The first available display from this series is the 7” WUXGA display with 360 zones, a wide color space of 105 % DCI-P3, a high contrast of 10,000,000:1, a typical brightness of 1800 nits and a 10-finger in-cell touch on board. DATA MODUL plans to extend the range of displays with FALD technology, from the 7” WUXGA displays now available to the 10.1” FHD, along with 13.3″, 17.3″ and 24″ UHD sizes. All displays will be available in combination with a suitable HDMI (or DP input) control card for signal and backlight control.

The advantages of DATA MODUL’s professional-grade FALD technology compared to conventional backlighting technology are OLED-level contrast and color, superior image quality, and true sunlight readability. Beyond that, the power consumption is significantly lower compared to similarly bright displays. This makes the new series ideal for the automotive industry, medical imaging, or marine and military applications.