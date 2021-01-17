LCDs target stretched, square, round-shaped display needs

DATA MODUL Inc. is expanding its Public Information Display (PID) portfolio by introducing the Tartan LCD display family from AU Optronics (AUO). With this new product family, DATA MODUL Inc. now offers non-standard displays for applications with challenging display requirements and limited advertising space. Thus, the new LCD displays family becomes attractive for public transport, retail, restaurants, or casino games.

Using a unique photomask process, AUO has developed a family of stretched, square and even round shaped display modules that are ideal for spaces where the standard 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratio display modules do not work. Thanks to the Tartan process, AUO also offers one of the lowest entry cost in the market for custom-sized displays along with their wide range of standard models.

Sizes and features include Stretched display line up from 28”/28.6”/29.4”/36.6”/37”/42”/48.5”/49.5”; Square display line up 28.1”/33.1”/39.8”/44.9”; Round Display line up 19.7”/23.6”/28.6”; Multiple brightness options (500/700/1500/2500 nits); Wide temp range Liquid Chrystal -40C +110C; 24/7 operating

Contact your Data Modul Inc. Sales Engineer for full or short specifications, sample lead-time, and mass production timeline.