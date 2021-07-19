LDMOS power transistors optimized for RF power amplifiers

STMicroelectronics is adding a broad range of new devices to the STPOWER family of STMicroelectronics is adding a broad range of new devices to the STPOWER family of LDMOS transistors , which comprises three different product series optimized for RF power amplifiers (PAs) in a variety of commercial and industrial applications.

Featuring high efficiency and low thermal resistance and packaged to handle high RF power, STPOWER LDMOS devices combine a short conduction-channel length with a high breakdown voltage. These characteristics permit a cost-effective solution with low power consumption and high reliability.

Expanding the range of applications that can be addressed, the new STPOWER LDMOS IDCH and IDDE series are 28V/32V common-source N-channel enhancement-mode lateral field-effect RF power transistors. IDCH devices provide output power from 8W to 300W and are specifically designed for applications up to 4GHz, including 2.45GHz industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM), wireless infrastructure, satellite communications, and avionics and radar equipment. The LDMOS devices are suitable for all types of modulation formats.

The IDDE series contains 10W-700W devices for broadband commercial, industrial, and scientific applications at frequencies up to 1.5GHz. The devices can withstand a load VSWR (voltage standing wave ratio) of 10:1, through all phases. They are suitable for all typical modulation formats, and for most classes of RF PA operation including Class A, Class AB, and Class C. Their high efficiency minimizes the energy needed to deliver the required output power, resulting in lower operating costs and reduced heat dissipation thereby simplifying thermal management and enabling more compact systems.

ST has also introduced devices in the new IDEV series, featuring a 50V common-source, N-channel-enhancement-mode, lateral field-effect, RF power transistor technology. With output power from 15W up to 2.2kW, the IDEV portfolio is designed for ISM applications at frequencies up to 250MHz, including driving high-power CO 2 lasers, plasma generators, MRI systems, broadcast FM radio transmitters in the 88MHz–108MHz range, and avionics and radar applications up to 1.5GHz. They are suitable for all typical modulation formats and for PA operation in Class A, Class AB, and Class C.

The rugged IDEV series is capable of up to 2.2kW continuous-wave (CW) output power, from HF (3-30MHz) frequencies up to 250MHz. Delivering high power from a single ceramic package, these devices reduce the total number of RF power transistors needed in high-power applications such as broadcast transmitters. Power efficiency greater than 82% minimizes system power demand and ensures high reliability with simple thermal management.