LDO delivers max output current of 150mA for PoL applications

Diodes Incorporated has introduced the AP7387Q low dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator. Delivering a maximum output current of 150mA, this device has a wide input voltage of 5V to 60V and a dropout voltage of 700mV (typical) at a 100mA output current. It provides engineering teams with a simple-to-implement point-of-load (PoL) solution for automotive audio, navigation, tail lights, transmission control units, and battery management systems.

The AP7387Q’s quiescent current is just 2µA—lower than many competing devices. This is essential in systems that are permanently connected to a battery, helping to extend runtime. In addition, with a high-power supply rejection ratio (PSRR) of 70dB at 1kHz, the device is optimized for noise-sensitive functions. The LDO also exhibits a fast line/load transient response against rapid changes to the input voltage or load current.

Thanks to its wide input voltage, the AP7387Q meets the load dump specifications of 12V internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles such as cars, and 24V ICEs such as buses, coaches, and trucks.

The AP7387Q LDO from Diodes are AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified, manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and support PPAP documentation. In 1,000-piece quantities, the AP7387Q-XXY-13 (SOT89) is available at $0.67 and the AP7387Q-XXFDCW-7 (U-DFN2020-6 (SWP) (Type UXC)) is available at $0.80.