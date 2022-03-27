LDOs span 5-60-V input range

Diodes Incorporated has added to its portfolio of power management products with the introduction of a new series of low drop-out (LDO) voltage regulators. The DIODES AP7387 devices are used in applications such as cordless vacuum cleaners, smoke detectors, power tools, and various other household appliances.

The devices have an input voltage range spanning from 5V to 60V, which gives them the flexibility to be connected to 5V, 9V, 12V, 24V, and 48V rails. With a quiescent current of just 2µA, which is significantly below that of competing devices, these LDOs present a minimal draw on the battery resources. As a consequence, the operational runtime of equipment that they are integrated into can be extended.

Despite only consuming 2µA of current, the AP7387 series has a high power supply rejection ratio (PSRR) of 70dB at 1kHz, plus a fast line/load transient response which helps mitigate sudden input voltage and load current changes. Both attributes make them well-suited to noise-sensitive implementations.

The AP7387 devices are rated at 150mA output current and are available in 3.0V, 3.3V, 3.6V, and 5V fixed output voltage versions with ±2% output tolerance. Current limit, short-circuit, and thermal shutdown protection mechanisms have all been incorporated to improve device and system robustness. In addition, they meet 4kV human body model (HBM) electrostatic discharge (ESD) requirements.

The AP7387 series is supplied in SOT23, SOT25, SOT89, and U-DFN2020-6 packages, and is available at $0.26 in 1000 piece quantities.