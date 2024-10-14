Continue to Site

Lead-free alloy solder paste addresses thermal fatigue in AI applications

SHENMAO America, Inc. announces the launch of its special solder paste, PF719-P250A, specifically designed for power management modules in AI substrates. This no-clean, halogen-free solder paste offers exceptional anti-thermal fatigue reliability, making it an ideal solution for demanding AI applications.

The PF719-P250A solder paste utilizes a newly developed, high-reliability lead-free alloy that provides excellent anti-thermal fatigue performance. It is halogen-free (ROL0) with no halogen intentionally added, ensuring compliance with RoHS, RoHS 2.0, and REACH regulations. Additionally, PF719-P250A offers superior voiding performance, reducing voids during the soldering process, and delivers excellent resistance to multiple reflows while maintaining optimal solderability and printability. 

SHENMAO’s PF719-P250A has already been certified by major power management module manufacturers and has entered the mainstream AI substrate supply chain, solidifying its status as a reliable and high-performance solder paste for advanced electronics manufacturing.

