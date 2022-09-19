Circuit board shields feature short lead-time customization

Modified CBS products use existing tooling and manufacturing processes to create near-custom solutions with short lead times and little or no NRE, while providing all the same benefits of the company’s CBS products. This allows for any parameter size and custom shapes to provide optimal shielding and save board space.

Designs can include I/O holes, trace notches, connector cutouts, multiple levels, and multiple cavities. Modified CBS can also include an added RF absorber, insulator pads for ESD protection, thermal pads, PEM fasteners and embossing.

