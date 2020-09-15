LED driver ICs handle TV backlighting

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation announced the launch of two new LED Driver ICs for UHD TV BLU (Back Light Unit). The two new models are 1-channel and 2-channel products developed for mid-range UHD TVs. An essential component of LED display panels, a BLU LED Driver IC is a power semiconductor device that delivers consistent lighting across the LED display panel. It enables the BLU to adjust ambient light settings and generate a consistent image quality.

The new 1-channel and 2-channel products feature higher contrast ratio and improved power efficiency as a result of implementing a combined solution of analog and Pulse-width Modulation (PWM) dimming technologies. Dimming technology enables LEDs to vary intensity in order to suit the image characteristics and is crucial in achieving stable brightness adjustment. The new models also have diverse circuit protection functions including Short Circuit Protection, Under Voltage Lockout, Over-Duty Protection, Current-Sense Resistor Short Protection and Drain-Source Short Protection. These features provide a distinct advantage in protecting the main circuit by supplying consistent power and preventing a short circuit even under varying electrical flow conditions.

According to OMDIA, a global market research firm, UHD TV display panel shipments are expected to reach 160 million units in 2020, or approximates 57% of the whole TV panel market, and grow to about 195 million units by 2025, taking 69% of the TV panel market.

In addition to the 3-channel BLU LED drivers for premium UHD TVs, MagnaChip has now introduced these new 1-channel and 2-channel products to address the growing mid-range TV market. As a result, the Company features a full product line-up suitable for a wide range of TV models, which will strengthen the Company’s competitiveness in the BLU LED Driver IC market.