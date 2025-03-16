LED driver supports in-mold assembly for space-critical applications

Melexis unveiled the MLX80142 two RGB LED driver (six channels), the latest addition to its smart state machine LED driver portfolio and the first to incorporate MeLiBu 2.0. Leveraging Melexis’ proven LED driver technology, and featuring a code-free option, this new IC empowers the next generation of smart RGB lighting, particularly in challenging areas where space is critical, thanks to in-mold assembly.

LED lighting is a vital component of modern automotive design, providing striking visual contrast, clear visual feedback, and illuminating dark environments. To support the latest applications, automotive OEMs and Tier 1s require cost-effective LED drivers that can enable sophisticated and dynamic lighting applications while ensuring simple integration and development.

The six-channel MLX80142 allows for the accurate and high-speed control of two RGB LEDs. The IC enables a cross-free PCB layout to support simple single-layer PCBs, as well as PCB-less over-molding assemblies like In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE). This approach streamlines integration, allowing for the development of highly compact designs with a total width of only a few mm, making the MLX80142 ideal for lighting assemblies with limited space availability, such as those found in dashboards or door liners.

To ensure reliable operation, the IC features a direct bonded internal bus ensuring that within setups linked in series, if one IC fails, it will not impact the functionality of the remaining LED drivers. This, along with the ASIL B safety element out of context (SEooC) compliance, allows the IC to be used in vehicle safety lighting as well.

Through its code-free development approach, the MLX80142 simplifies the deployment of sophisticated LED systems. As the first MeLiBu driver to feature a state machine-based configuration, it streamlines the development process, minimizing associated costs and efforts.

The automotive industry’s lighting demands now far exceed the limitations of CAN and LIN networks, with manufacturers continually pushing for a greater number of high-speed dynamic RGB LEDs, as well as scene- and situation-based animated lighting that is activated in specific circumstances. Melexis MeLiBu uses a CAN-FD physical layer and UART communication to provide high-speed dynamic lighting applications that exceed the capabilities of conventional LIN and CAN automotive networks.

Building on the success of existing MeLiBu solutions, MeLiBu 2.0 extends the capabilities by enabling control of over 3,500 RGB LEDs (10,500 LEDs) throughout the vehicle (interior & exterior) and communication speeds up to 4 Mbit/s.

The new MLX80142, the first LED driver compatible with MeLiBu 2.0, supports up to 500 RGB LEDs per MeLiBu segment, contributing to this increased capability. This performance allows automotive OEMs to deploy more complex animated lighting systems without increasing design complexity or costs.