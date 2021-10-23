LED driver with 4.5-75-V input designed for auto/industrial/med apps

Taiwan Semiconductor announces the introduction of the TS19503 single-channel, continuous conduction, hysteretic mode converter for driving single or multiple LEDs. Featuring best-in-class 4.5-75V input and 2A output, the TS19503 offers up to 97% efficiency and 2% accuracy over a wide range of external conditions. AEC-Q100 qualification assures high reliability while the hysteretic (bang-bang) control technique provides high accuracy and reduced external parts count. Target automotive applications include high and low beam headlights; daytime running lights; turn indicators; position indicator lights; fog lights; ATV and four-wheel drive high-brightness lamps. The TS19503 is also well suited for DC input industrial and medical applications where SELV and line isolation considerations are a concern.

The TS19503 offers designers a number of benefits and improvements over competing devices: 4.5V – 75V Input Voltage. Best-in-Class. One device handles many applications; Wide Operating Temperature. -40C to +125C; Hysteretic (Bang-Bang) Control. Delivers exceptional accuracy with minimal external parts; High Efficiency. Low Rds(on) internal MOSFET enables up to 97% efficiency; PWM and analog dimming. 1000:1 dimming range; Adjustable frequency to 1 MHz. Enables design optimization to meet EMI requirements; MSOP-10EP package. The heat sink on the package improves thermal performance; Internal Fault Status Flag. Provides added protection against damaging faults;

The TS19503 is the most highly integrated LED driver IC in its output power class, delivering up to 25 Watts of driving power. Design resources include an online video, users’ manual, and design calculator tool.