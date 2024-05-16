LEDs on starboard for rapid prototyping

Marktech Optoelectronics has announced the launch of its new 235nm and 255nm Marktech Optoelectronics has announced the launch of its new 235nm and 255nm UVC LEDs mounted on starboards. This innovation aims to accelerate the development and prototyping of sensors, instruments, and sanitizers. These UVC LEDs on starboards offer a convenient solution, allowing optical and electrical design engineers to evaluate the performance of 235nm or 255nm UVC LEDs in their projects without the complexities of PCB design and assembly.

The Silanna UVC LEDs are packaged in Marktech’s proprietary ATLAS hermetic SMD package, providing exceptional environmental protection for UVC chips in a highly compact footprint. The new Silanna UVC LEDs on starboards are available in flat lens and dome lens versions. The flat lens offers a wider viewing angle of 120 degrees, while the dome lens reduces the viewing angle to 60 degrees.

Rapid Prototyping: Engineers can skip the initial PCB design and assembly phases, speeding up the development cycle.

High Efficiency and Safety: Featuring Silanna Safe 235nm emitting chips, these UVC LEDs provide outstanding power efficiency with reduced health risks. They ensure only minimal skin irritation without the long-term dangers of skin cancer and cataracts associated with higher wavelength UVC LEDs.

Durability and Eco-friendliness: The UVC LEDs are designed for longevity, exceeding 9,000 hours for 235nm and 18,000 hours for 255nm models, and are mercury-free, making them an environmentally responsible choice.

Versatile Applications: These UVC LEDs are suitable for a diverse range of uses, from medical equipment to consumer appliances, promoting safer, more efficient sterilization, disinfection, and optical sensing.

Marktech’s UVC LEDs on starboards are now available for order. They provide an invaluable tool for developers who want to leverage the latest UVC technology for innovative and effective germicidal solutions.