LEDs replace single-contact bayonet-base incandescents

LEDtronics announced new additions to its industry-leading offering of HYPERLINK intermediate-based LED bulbs that fit in enclosed fixtures, with low voltage, 160-degree spherical illumination, low power consumption, and high lumen intensity.

The B605SM series is available either as a 14VAC/VDC bulb that HYPERLINK replaces incandescent lamps 67, 89, 97, 98, 1095, 1155, and 5008 or as a 28VAC/VDC bulb that replaces incandescents 71, 303, 623, and 1251. Their compact design allows for quick installation in enclosed fixtures and tight spaces — a perfect fit in applications such as HYPERLINK machine status or gaming candle indicators, indicator lights for instrumentation, panel mount pilot lights, accent lighting, and automotive.

Depending on the voltage, power consumption ranges from only 1.0 to 1.7 watts and can replace bayonet-based incandescent lamps up to 8 watts with up to 90 percent energy savings. They offer luminous intensity from 39 to 104 lumens and efficacy values of 36 to 80 lumens per watt. The series also has a maximum candela brightness value that ranges from 1.9 to 12.6 cd.

These dual-voltage bulbs provide 3000K warm white illumination with a no-shadow beam pattern. As compared to incandescents, LED bulbs to provide sharper, higher-intensity uniform lighting with better visibility, in addition to the much longer lifespan – they boast lumen maintenance of over 70% at 15,000 hours.

The solid-state construction of the new LEDtronics lamps with Ba15s single contact (SC), nickel-plated brass bayonet base, a Rynite FR530 white sleeve, and 7 superior-quality LEDs makes them ideal for industrial applications that are subjected to vibration, electrical/mechanical shock, and environmental stress, all of which reduce the life of incandescent lamps. They operate in a wide operating temperature of ~-40°f to ~+212°f (~-40°c to ~+100°c) and generate no UV radiation, no RF interference, and only minimal heat.

Other colors and white color temperatures as well as other voltages, such as 24V, are available for large quantities and qualified applications.

The new LEDtronics Low Voltage Intermediate SC Bayonet Based LED Bulbs come with an unconditional 3-year U.S. factory warranty, and they are available through LEDtronics distributors.