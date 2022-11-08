LEDs target horticultural applications

Cree LED, an SGH company announced the launch of Photophyll Select LEDs, an advanced horticulture spectrum available now on the XLamp XP-G3 LEDs and J Series 2835 3V G Class LEDs. Photophyll Select LEDs are the industry’s first LEDs entirely characterized in horticulture metrics, allowing luminaire manufacturers to easily control the blue/green/red spectral ratios of their products for the unique needs of each plant type.

Through advanced spectral tuning, modern LED-based horticulture lighting systems can boost crop yield, improve plant health and reduce energy usage when compared to using standard LEDs. By maximizing green content and minimizing red content versus standard lighting LEDs, Photophyll Select LEDs are designed to easily upgrade the performance of high-efficiency, broad spectrum two-channel (white + red) horticulture luminaires by up to 6%. With these improvements, Photophyll Select LEDs enable lower luminaire costs and increase efficiency.

The spectral output of Photophyll Select LEDs is binned into two new metrics, both of which are based on the amount of photosynthetic photon flux (PPF) in industry-standard blue (400-500 nm), green (500-600 nm) and red (600-700 nm) bands. Since these new metrics do not rely on measures developed for human vision, such as correlated color temperature (CCT) or color rendering index (CRI), Photophyll Select LEDs allow luminaire designers to avoid translations for horticulture applications that can be confusing and inaccurate.