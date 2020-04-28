Li-ion 24-V battery modules optimized for industrial uses

Murata Manufacturing has developed a FORTELION 24V battery module (all-in-one type) that is ideal for industrial equipment requiring high output such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and robots. Mass production starts in April 2020. This module is equipped with “FORTELION”, Murata’s proprietary lithium-ion secondary battery, which uses olivine-type lithium iron phosphate as the cathode material and combines long life with an exceptionally high level of safety.

In recent years, the use of service robots and AGVs in warehouses has expanded in the interests of improving productivity and overcoming manpower shortages. Conventionally, these devices are equipped with lead-acid batteries, but in view of issues such as long charging time and short battery life, there is an increasing need to replace them with lithium-ion secondary batteries, which boast faster-charging capability and longer battery life. In addition, Murata is committed to reducing the use of batteries that contain lead, which is hazardous to the environment.

In response to these needs, Murata has developed a new battery module that is the same size as a conventional lead-acid battery. Equipped with “FORTELION” lithium-ion secondary batteries, this module delivers longer life and rapid charging capability as well as realizing a high level of safety.





Key features