Li-ion battery protectors prevent overcharging, overcurrent damage

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the new ITV4030, a series of 22 amp, three-terminal, surface-mountable Li-ion battery protectors.

These 4.0 x 3.0 mm devices protect battery packs against overcurrent and overcharging (overvoltage) conditions. The innovative design uses embedded fuse and heater elements that provide fast response and reliable performance to interrupt the charging or discharging circuit before the battery pack becomes overcharged or overheated.

The ITV4030 Battery Protector is ideal for use in a wide range of data communications interfaces for consumer electronics, including Tablets; Power tools; Robotic appliances; E-bikes and e-scooters; Emergency radios and eCall;

The ITV4030 offers these key benefits: Surface mountable design simplifies automated PC board assembly processes; Certifications from UL and TUV aid in securing approvals with meeting industry compliance requirements; The environmentally friendly component is halogen-free and RoHS compliant;

An embedded three-terminal fuse cuts off the circuit when overcurrent issues occur. A heater element, directly embedded under the fuse element, generates enough heat to blow the fuse once overcharging is detected by IC or FET.



The ITV4030 is available in tape and reel format in quantities of 5,000. Place ample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.