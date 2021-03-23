Lidar laser IC includes 40-V, 10-A FET, integrated gate driver, LVDS logic-level input

EPC announces the introduction of a laser driver that integrates a 40 V,10 A FET with a gate driver and low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) logic level input in a single chip for time-of-flight lidar systems used in robotics, drones, augmented reality, and gaming applications.

The EPC21603 is a laser driver that is controlled using LVDS logic and is capable of very high frequencies exceeding 100 MHz and super short pulses (< 2 ns) to modulate laser driving currents up to 10 A. The EPC21603 is a single-chip driver plus eGaN FET using EPC’s proprietary GaN IC technology in a chip-scale BGA form factor that measures only 1.5 mm x 1.0 mm. The LVDS logic control allows the eToF laser driver IC to be controlled from an FPGA for applications where noise immunity is critical, such as augmented reality.

Integrated devices in a single chip make it easier to design, easier to layout, easier to assemble, save space on the PCB, increase efficiency, and reduce cost. This family of products will enable faster adoption and increased the ubiquity of ToF solutions across a more comprehensive array of end-user applications.

The EPC9156 development board features the EPC21603 eToF laser driver IC and is primarily intended to drive laser diodes with short, high current pulses. Capabilities include minimum pulse widths of < 2 ns, 10 A peak currents, and bus voltage rating of 30 V.

The EPC21603 eToF laser drive IC is priced at less than $1.00 at 500 Ku.

The EPC9156 development board is priced at $465.23 each.