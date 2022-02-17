Lightning arresters keep outdoor antennas safe

Linx Technologie is introducing a series of lightning arresters for outdoor networking applications. The new Linx Technologie is introducing a series of lightning arresters for outdoor networking applications. The new Linx lightning arresters are well suited for LPWA (Helium, LoRaWan), public safety, Internet of Things (IoT), cellular vehicle to infrastructure (C-V2I), cellular IoT, 5G, LTE, and WiFi applications were protecting your equipment from the potential dangers of lightning is essential.

Linx lightning arresters offer protection from overload in electronic circuits by diverting the excessive current generated by thunderstorms directly to the ground. The IP67-rated lightning arresters include a silicone gasket, washer, and hex nut for installation, as well as an aluminum mounting bracket. Linx is offering lightning arresters in a variety of configurations, including N plug to N jack and N jack to N jack, in both 0 Hz to 6 GHz and 0 Hz to 8 GHz variations. All Linx lightning arresters have been tested to meet requirements for corrosion resistance, vibration, mechanical and thermal shock.

Linx lightning arresters are available now via Linx Technologies’ distributor and manufacturer representative networks.