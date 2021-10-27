Lightweight dc/dc converters target fuel cell applications

With its new DCHV320 DC-DC converter, BrightLoop Converters is aiming to provide the best off-the-shelf DC-DC conversion solution to fuel cell vehicles by focusing on extreme power density and versatility.

In a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), the fuel cell produces electricity to power the high-voltage batteries needed to run the electric motor. However, fuel cells do not provide a constant voltage: it varies according to the type and number of cells and their conditions of use.

Moreover, in order to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen in electric mobility applications, it is essential to be able to adapt fuel cell systems to existing electric architectures, without having to redevelop an entire dedicated powertrain. The DC-DC converter is therefore a key element of the system.

BrightLoop Converters launches a new standard HV<->HV DC-DC converter to interface with fuel cells of all levels of power: the DCHV320. Like its existing product ranges, BrightLoop Converters offers the DCHV320 as an ultra-size and weight-optimized converter with an extreme level of versatility. The DCHV320 is fully reversible, operates in buck or boost mode, and multiple converters can be paralleled to meet the needs of higher power fuel cells.

A few characteristics of the product include: Voltage range: 50-900VDC; Maximum current: 320A; Maximum power: 200kW (parallelizable for increased power); Auxiliary power supply: 9-56 V;

Efficiency: 99% (for step ratio of 1:2); CAN remote communication and monitoring; Liquid cooling; Weight: <10kg;

The first units will be available from Q1 2022.

The DCHV320 is the first member of a new product line that will be including higher and lower current ratings, buck-boost configurations for overlapping input and output voltages ranges, and galvanic isolation options. Other versions will be released from Q2 2022.