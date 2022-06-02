LIN predriver handles up to 2 kW mechatronic motors

Melexis has introduced the MLX81346, a single chip LIN pre-driver for high power up to 2000 W. The MLX81346 enables motor control miniaturization and efficient silent drive with field-oriented control (FOC). It addresses automotive mechatronic applications – including oil pumps, engine cooling fans, and BLDC positioning actuators. The device is also used in robotic systems and e-bikes/e-scooters.

As well as being able to support operations up to 1000 W from a 12 V supply, the MLX81346 is also uniquely positioned to reach 2000 W from a 48 V supply. Its high-voltage capabilities come from the silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology it relies on.

The MLX81346 features a 16-bit embedded microcontroller unit (MCU), a 64 KB flash memory, plus a LIN software stack and LIN interface (for connecting to in-vehicle networking infrastructure). It has 12 GPIOs including 3x high-voltage I/Os, 2 UARTs, SPI and I2C. Rapid end-of-line programming via the LIN pin can be carried out by the customers with the support of Melexis’ recommended third parties.

The MLX81346 takes up minimal board space. It can be supplied in either a 32-pin QFN (5 mm x 5 mm) or a 48-pin TQFP48 (7 mm x 7 mm) package. This compact pre-driver was developed as a SEooC (Safety Element out of Context) with ASIL B capability. An operational temperature range of -40°C to 150°C is supported. All essential circuit protection functions are also incorporated.