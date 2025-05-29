Line filters reduce EMI to 250 MHz

Bourns, Inc. introduced a new filter series designed with a ferrite toroid core. Bourns specifically engineered its SRF1360 line filters to deliver high impedance over a broad frequency range. This makes them excellent solutions for Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) suppression in an increasing group of sensitive electronic applications that require minimal interference.

This new series provides current ratings of up to 2.7 A, frequency ranges up to 250 MHz, an inductance range of 35 to 1000 µH, and an operating temperature range of -40 °C to +105 °C. These features are also ideal common-mode power choke solutions for eliminating noise.

The Bourns SRF1360 Series line filters are available now through Bourns’ authorized distribution partners, and are RoHS* compliant and halogen free**.