Line impedance stabilization network helps measure power-line-conducted interference

The TekBox TBL5016-2 is a Line Impedance Stabilization Network for the measurement of line-conducted interference within the range of 9 kHz to 30 MHz, according to the CISPR 16-1-2 standard. It has been designed for testing single-phase, ac-powered equipment that requires power to a maximum of 240 V and 16 A. Conducted noise can be measured on the live and on the neutral conductors. The TBL5016-2 is equipped with a switchable limiter/attenuator and an Artificial Hand connection which mimics the influence of a human hand when performing conducted noise measurements on handheld devices such as power tools, hair driers, or kitchen tools.

Formal compliance measurement of ac mains supplied products requires complex lab facilities, but pre- compliance measurements can give a valuable assessment of the EMC performance of the Device Under Test at a fraction of the cost of full compliance testing. These measurements can eliminate uncertainty before going to the test house for standard compliance procedures.

An LISN (line impedance stabilization network) is a filter that presents a defined 50-Ω impedance to the noise produced by the DUT and subsequently emitted via the supply cables of the test object. Having a defined impedance for the emissions at the DUT terminals eliminates any measurement influence from the power source impedance. The measured amplitudes of the noise spectrum therefore become independent of the power source characteristics.

The RF output section of the LISN is ac-coupled to either the phase or neutral line, selected by a front panel switch. The RF section also contains an attenuator/limiter and a high pass filter to attenuate harmonics originating from the mains supply. The attenuator/limiter protects the measurement spectrum analyzer input from high level pulse transients, which can occur when turning off the DUT.

Manufactured by Vietnam-based Tekbox Digital Solutions, the TBL5016-2 Line Impedance Stabilization Network is available now from its authorized North American distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig at 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or by visiting http://www.saelig.com/category/lisn.htm.