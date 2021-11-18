Linear DC motor-driven stages feature 1.20” of travel, 29.95μm and 25.4μm resolution

The Moticont’s HCDS-051-064 Series of Open Aperture Voice Coil Stages are linear DC motor (also called voice coil) driven stages. Designed for closed-loop servo operation, an integral quadrature optical encoder with differential outputs is standard. The stages are: Clean, quiet, and efficient, with low inertia, high acceleration, and high speed. Each stage has a built-in home switch for accurate initialization upon power-up. These compact open aperture stages have a footprint of just 11.500 in. (292.1mm) long x 4.000 (101.6 mm) wide x 3.755 in. (95.4 mm) high. They are ideal for Laser drilling and milling, optical focusing, testing, laser steering, mirror positioning, scanning, oscillation, switching, sorting, pick-and-place, and the pass-through of fiber optics, electrical, and airlines.

Each HCDS-051-064 Series stage has precision threaded mounting holes for tooling or fixtures. It has a linear travel of 1.20 in (30.5 mm), plug-and-play wired connectors, and convenient mounting holes for easy integration into new or existing applications. These stages are available with a resolution of 29.5 microns and 25.4 microns. Additionally, each stage is available with either a continuous force of 4.7 lbs (21.0N) and a peak force of 14.9lbs (66.3 N), or a continuous force of 6.6 lbs (29.4N) and a peak force of 20.0 lbs (92.9 N), and an optional return spring. Two aperture diameters are available, 0.5 inches (12.7 mm) and 0.75 inches (19 mm).

The complete off-the-shelf HCDS Series of voice coil-driven stages are also available in XY and XYZ configurations and can be ordered as a complete Plug-and-Play system with a servo controller.

Custom models with longer travels, higher forces, and higher resolutions are also available.