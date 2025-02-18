Linear position sensors operate in hazardous environments

NewTek HAZLOC-approved linear position sensors are certified for safe operation in hazardous locations with explosive gases, vapors, dust, and other dangerous substances. Approved by Intertek Testing Laboratories and carrying the ETL mark, the NT-HL-750 LVDTs are intrinsically safe for use in Class I, Zone 0, and Zone 2 areas. These sensors meet the stringent standards required to operate in hazardous locations without risking ignition of hazardous materials or a combustible atmosphere. Manufactured in the USA, they adhere to the highest quality control standards and are available with fast response times to meet customer’s urgent needs.

NT-HL-750 position transducers operate reliably and accurately in hostile environments where flammable or ignitable gases and liquids, such as in refining and petrochemical plants, pipelines, and oil storage facilities. These units provide highly dependable position feedback for pipeline monitoring, LNG storage tanks, oilfield equipment, petrochemical process control as well as gas turbines and power generation. In many applications, the HazLoc sensors ensure that safety-critical actuators and valves function properly and comply with safety regulations.

Constructed with stainless-steel and featuring a welded ¾” hermetically-sealed housing, these sensors are rugged, robust, and resistant to shock and vibration. With no internal electronics that can fail in extreme environments, these AC-operated LVDTs provide long-lasting accuracy.

The NT-HL-750 LVDTs can measure a range from +1.0 to +10 inches and operate effectively in temperature ranges from -65°F to 275°F. They are available with either radially or axially mounted connectors, and electrical connections are made via lead wires exiting from a 1/2″ NPT fitting, allowing for easy conduit installation.

NewTek NT-HL-750 intrinsically-safe position sensors combine the precise linear displacement measurement capabilities of traditional LVDTs with essential safety features needed in hazardous environments. Manufactured in the USA, these units are available with reasonable lead times. Expedited options available to meet urgent requirements.