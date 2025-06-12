Linear redrivers support PCIe 6 with PAM4 modulation

Diodes Incorporated introduces the industry’s first ReDriver to reach PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 protocol speeds (up to 64 GT/s) while being backward-compatible with PCIe 5.0/4.0/3.0 protocols. The PI3EQX64904 is a low-power, high-performance, 64GT/s, four-differential-channel, PAM4, linear ReDriver. Target applications include AI data centers (storage and servers), workstations, 5G networking, CPU-to-network (PCIe NIC card) and CPU-to-storage (NVME) interconnects, and CPU-to-CPU interconnects within high-performance computing (HPC) clusters.

The PI3EQX64904 ReDriver provides optimized linear equalization with tunable low-frequency and high-frequency zeros at the equalizer stage to boost the PAM4 signal quality of high-speed PCIe interfaces. It optimizes performance over a variety of physical media by reducing intersymbol interference, correcting for known channel losses at the transmitter, and restoring signal integrity at the receiver. This results in an improved eye pattern at the receiver with the margins required to deliver reliable PCIe communications at 64GT/s PAM4 with low bit error rates (BER).

The PI3EQX64904 meets the Modern Standby mode requirements outlined by Microsoft Corporation of consuming less than 5mW of power when the system is in PCIe L.1.2 deep standby mode. The device also delivers elevated linearity and ultra-low jitter characteristics. Linear ReDrivers are commonly used to achieve PCB trace extension while minimizing cost and power consumption. They can also deliver lower latency.

Requiring a supply voltage of 3.3V ±0.3V, the PI3EQX64904 ReDriver can operate over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. The device is offered in a 31-contact W-LGA-31L (6.1mm x 2.7mm) package and is priced at $5.00 each in 3,000-piece quantities.

Diodes will be showcasing this new product at the PCI-SIG Developers Conference, booth #11.