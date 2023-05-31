Linux-capable applications processor family targets edge applications

NXP Semiconductors announced the i.MX 91 applications processor family. Building on more than two decades of leadership in developing multi-market applications processors, the i.MX 91 family delivers an optimized blend of the security, features, and energy-efficient performance required for the next generation of Linux-based IoT and industrial applications.

Emerging protocols such as Matter, the interoperable, secure connectivity standard for the future of the smart home, or the ISO 15118-20 standard for electric vehicle (EV) chargers, create inflection points for new product categories across IoT and industrial markets. These new products often rely on Linux, which provides the extensibility and ease of programming developers need for applications to evolve, extending product life. NXP’s i.MX 91 family enables developers to quickly create new Linux-based edge devices, such as home controllers, connected appliances, home entertainment, industrial scanning and printing, building control, EV chargers, and medical platforms.

As the entry point of the i.MX 9 series, the i.MX 91 family provides the extensibility and ease of programming that developers need for applications to evolve over time. Hardware and software commonality with the NXP i.MX 93 family provides additional platform options for scaling product lines that maximize the reuse of development investments and decreases time to market.

The i.MX 91 applications processor features an Arm Cortex-A55 running at up to 1.4 GHz; support for modern LPDDR4 memory to enable platform longevity and reliability; dual Gigabit Ethernet for a gateway or multi-network segment support; dual USB ports; and the essential I/O for products in smart factory, smart home, smart office, medical device, metering, and cost-optimized system-on-module platforms.

An integrated EdgeLock secure enclave provides advanced security features, such as lifecycle management, tamper detection, secure boot, and a simplified path to certifications. These important security capabilities are easily accessed by the developers through NXP-provided security software enablement. This combination of security and manageability drives trust and longevity for platform designs that will be in the market for many years.

The i.MX 91 family is available with NXP’s co-developed and cost-optimized power management solution, available as part of the i.MX 93 family ecosystem. The evaluation kits and software packages for the i.MX 91 family integrates with NXP’s broad, scalable portfolio of wireless solutions. This includes the IW612, the industry’s first monolithic tri-radio family that supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 802.15.4. The IW612, focused on Matter, frees consumers from the restrictions of single-protocol ecosystems, allowing them to enjoy seamless interoperability across different ecosystems and wireless network technologies.

NXP’s i.MX application processors are available worldwide through distributors and eTailers. They are enabled by NXP software, a broad ecosystem of tools and software, and comprehensive support. To help ensure a stable supply of products for embedded designs, all i.MX 8 series and i.MX 9 series products are guaranteed for a minimum of 15 years of availability as members of the NXP product longevity program.

NXP expects to enable select customers with i.MX 91 development platforms in 2H23 as part of the early access program.