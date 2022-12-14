Continue to Site

Linux platform supports RISC-V embedded development

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that its Sokol Flex OS software now supports RISC-V embedded development with the availability of one of the industry’s first commercially supported, extensible, and customizable Linux platforms for the RISC-V architecture. Based on the popular, open-source Yocto Project industry standard, Siemens‘ Sokol Flex OS helps embedded developers create customized, Linux-based systems for RISC-V architectures with ease, security, and confidence.

The RISC-V architecture is ideally suited for industrial, medical, defense-aerospace, and consumer applications. Semico Research predicts that global deployment of the architecture will reach 62.4 billion cores by 2025.

Siemens’ Sokol Flex OS for the RISC-V architecture streamlines application development, allowing customers to focus on value-add differentiation. Security and cloud-enabled, Siemens’ Sokol Flex OS features built-in security to monitor and detect common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) and is commercially supported to help customers develop reliable systems. In addition, Sokol Flex OS for RISC-V customers receives quarterly updates and security patches, including a robust toolchain for software performance analysis.

Siemens’ Sokol Flex OS for RISC-V platform will be available in Q1 2023.

