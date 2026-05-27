Liquid-cooled 3-phase converters scale to 60 kW

Bel Fuse has introduced the TLP5000 Series of liquid-cooled 3-phase AC-DC converters for industrial, defense and other harsh-environment systems such as laser cutting machines, winding machines and spinning mills. The converters use a built-in cooling plate instead of fan-based forced-air cooling, provide adjustable output voltage and support parallel operation with active current sharing for scalable configurations up to 60 kW. The series also includes CAN bus communication for monitoring, control and diagnostics, along with hot-plug connectors that allow maintenance or replacement without shutting down the full system.