Liquid-cooled SiC intelligent power modules target e-mobility apps

CISSOID is adding to its growing platform of 3-Phase Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET Intelligent Power Module (IPM) products by introducing new liquid-cooled modules for E-mobility tailored for lower switching losses or for a higher power. The company is also introducing a module based on a lightweight AlSiC flat baseplate that meets the demand for natural convection or forced cooling in aerospace and in dedicated industrial applications. These products integrate a 3-Phase SiC MOSFET module with a powerful gate driver.

These new IPMs leverage a technology platform that can be rapidly adapted to new voltage, power, and cooling requirements. They greatly accelerate the design of SiC-based power converters enabling high efficiency and high power density. The embedded gate driver solves multiple challenges related to fast-switching SiC transistors: negative drive and Active Miller Clamping (AMC) prevent parasitic turn-on; Desaturation detection and Soft-Shut-Down (SSD) reacts rapidly but safely to short-circuit events; Undervoltage Lockout (UVLO) functions on gate driver and DC bus voltages monitor the proper operation of the system.

Two new liquid-cooled power modules based on a pin fin baseplate are rated for 1200V blocking voltages and for 340A to 550A Maximum Continuous Currents. The On-Resistance ranges from 2.53mOhms to 4.19mOhms depending on the current rating. The total switching energies are as low as 7.48mJ (Eon) and 7.39mJ (Eoff) at 600V/300A. The co-design of the power module and the gate driver enables optimizing the IPMs for the lowest switching energies by carefully tuning dV/dt and controlling voltage overshoots inherent to fast switching. The Reverse Bias Safe Operating Aera (RBSOA) authorizes peak currents up to 600A with DC bus voltages up to 880V making the power modules perfectly safe for 800V battery applications.

The new-air cooled module is designed for applications where liquid cooling is not an option, like aerospace electromechanical actuators and power converters, for example. This module is rated for a blocking voltage of 1200V and a Maximum Continuous Current of 340A. The On resistance is equal to 3.25mOms. Turn-on and turn-off switching energies are respectively 8.42mJ and 7.05mJ at 600V and 300A. The power module is cooled down through an AlSiC flat baseplate. Thermally robust, the module is rated for 175°C junction temperature and the gate driver for 125°C ambient temperature.

Part numbers for the new released products are CXT-PLA3SA12340AA (1200V/340A/pin fin baseplate), CXT-PLA3SA12550AA (1200V/550A/pin fin baseplate) and CMT-PLA3SB12340AA (1200V/340A/flat baseplate).