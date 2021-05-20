Electrical Engineering News and Products

Lissajous figures: From math to measurement to art, Part 3

Parts 1 and 2 looked at the equations, history, and technical role of Lissajous figures. This final part will look at their use in graphics and art.

One widely known use was in the opening sequence of award-winning legendary TV series The Outer Limits (1963 to 1965)  with its classic voice-over audio “Do not attempt to adjust your picture – we are controlling the transmission.” The rotating pattern of criss-cross lines is actually a cropped Lissajous figure.

Fig 1: A cropped, changing Lissajous figure was used as part of the opening credits background of the legendary TV series The Twilight Zone. (Image: Twilight Zone via YouTube)

Lissajous figures have also been used in organizational logos. For example, MIT’s famed Lincoln Laboratory uses two-letter L’s rotated at 180 degrees with respect to each other, representing its name (Figure 2).

Fig 2: The logo for MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory uses a well-defined Lissajous figure generally considered to be pleasing to the eye. (Image: MIT)

This forms a rectangle enclosing the Lissajous figure generated by two equations:

x(t) = 3 sin(8πt/t) and  y(t) = 4 sin(6πt/t).

Their web site notes “The Lissajous figure, familiar to most physical scientists and engineers, connotes harmony, order and stability.” A different Lissajous figure is used as the logo of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

On the lighter side, you can buy or make a two-dimensional pendulum called a harmonograph which sketches Lissajous figures on paper or sand  (Figure 3).

Fig 3: The harmonograph is a two-dimensional pendulum arrangement which can be used to sketch Lissajous figures. (Image: Wikipedia)

As noted above, there’s no need to have electronic such as function generators and an oscilloscope to create, vary, and display  Lissajous figures. You can write simple mathematical programs using almost any standard programming language to do so and display the resultant images on the computer screen.

But there’s no need to even do that. Some of the references cited at the end are web sites which offer interactive Lissajous figures where you can vary the parameters and see the figures dynamically change in real time. You can even watch as the Lissajous figures change and rotate due to their settings. There are also artists who have painted, sketched, woven, or photographed Lissajous figures in various forms (Figure 4).

Fig 4: Lissajous figure photo by Alfred Pasieka is one of many available ones using various artistic media; it is also available as paper stationary and even as a mobile-phone case. (Image: Fine Art America)

Lissajous figures can even be a great way to introduce inquisitive minds to the connections between math, science, and art.

References with software or interaction (and more)

Other References

